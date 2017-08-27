Floyd Mayweather says Conor McGregor 'right dance partner' for final fight

Floyd Mayweather's previous fight was against Andre Berto in September 2015

Floyd Mayweather says he "chose the right dance partner" for his final fight, after stopping UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor in the 10th round of their Las Vegas super-fight.

The 40-year-old American extended his perfect record to 50-0 having come out of retirement for what could be boxing's most lucrative fight.

After several heated exchanges in the build-up to the fight, Mayweather said they gave the fans "what they wanted".

"He is a tough competitor," he said.

"He was a lot better than I thought. But I was the better man.

"I guaranteed everybody this would not go the distance. Boxing's reputation was on the line."

Mayweather, whose victory meant he surpassed Rocky Marciano's record of 49 wins without defeat, said he "looked forward to going down in the Hall of Fame".

"This was my last fight, for sure," said the former five-weight world champion. "I chose the right dance partner. Conor McGregor, you are a hell of a champion.

"A win is a win, no matter how you get it. Rocky Marciano is a legend."

McGregor, 29, was making his professional boxing debut.

The Irishman looked to be on top in the early rounds but Mayweather, who boasts 27 knockouts in his 50 victories, said he was unfazed.

"Our game plan was to take our time, go to him, let him shoot his shots early and then take him out down the stretch," he said.

"We know in MMA he fights for 25 minutes. After 25 minutes, he started to slow down."