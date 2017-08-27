Gervonta Davis stops Francisco Fonseca but loses IBF belt

Gervonta Davis recorded his 19th professional win

Gervonta Davis scored a controversial stoppage win over Francisco Fonseca 24 hours after losing his IBF world super-featherweight title at the scales.

The 22-year-old American could not make the 130lbs limit at Friday's weigh-in, forcing him to relinquish his title - and Fonseca would have claimed the belt with victory in Las Vegas.

Davis showboated early on before being rocked in the seventh round.

But a left hook in the eighth left the Costa Rican unable to answer the count.

However, it seemed to land on the back of Fonseca's neck.

Davis had set his man up with a good straight right moments earlier, but his telling punch drew boos when replays were shown.

To add to the hostility, he knelt next to Fonseca as he lay on the floor.

Davis, who needed three attempts to make weight when he defended the IBF strap against Britain's Liam Walsh in London in May, tweeted an apology to his fans for missing the weight.

The Baltimore-born fighter, one of the sport's most promising talents, put the error down to being "young" and "growing", adding he would win the title again.

Some of his repertoire was on show against Fonseca, producing savage uppercuts and hooks in round three before weaving with his hands behind his back in round four.

Fonseca, 23, had never lost in 20 bouts before arriving at the T-Mobile Arena and he battled gamely, notably when a savage right hook flustered Davis to the ropes in the seventh.

But Davis recovered, the straight right and a body shot softening his rival up for the finish and a 19th win in 19 fights.