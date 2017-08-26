BBC Sport - Mayweather v McGregor: Mick Konstantin performs his song live in Vegas
'There's only one Conor McGregor' - Mick Konstantin live in Vegas
- From the section Boxing
Watch Mick Konstantin perform his single 'There's Only One Conor McGregor' in Las Vegas - the teacher from Kildare has had his flights, hotel and tickets all paid for by McGregor.
