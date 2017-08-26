BBC Sport - Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor: Irish fans take over at Las Vegas weigh-in
'I quit my job to be here'
Boxing
BBC Sport catches up with the Irish fans who have descended on Las Vegas to see MMA star Conor McGregor take on boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.
