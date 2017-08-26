BBC Sport - Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor: Fighters go head-to-head at weigh-in
Mayweather & McGregor face off at weigh-in
- From the section Boxing
Floyd Mayweather Jr and Conor McGregor both weigh in under the 154lb limit for Saturday's fight, before going face to face on stage in Las Vegas.
Follow coverage of the build-up and live coverage of the fight across BBC Sport all week.
READ MORE: McGregor shouts the odds, Mayweather backs himself
WATCH MORE: 'Kazakh Conor McGregor' cashing in on the hype
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired