BBC Sport - Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor: Fighters go head-to-head at weigh-in

Mayweather & McGregor face off at weigh-in

  • From the section Boxing

Floyd Mayweather Jr and Conor McGregor both weigh in under the 154lb limit for Saturday's fight, before going face to face on stage in Las Vegas.

Follow coverage of the build-up and live coverage of the fight across BBC Sport all week.

READ MORE: McGregor shouts the odds, Mayweather backs himself

WATCH MORE: 'Kazakh Conor McGregor' cashing in on the hype

Top videos

Video

Mayweather & McGregor face off at weigh-in

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Was he out? Third umpire makes controversial call

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Highlights: Stokes ton punishes costly drops

  • From the section Cricket
Video

An absolute sitter! Gabriel drops Stokes on 98

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Elliott and de Grandhomme guide Bears to T20 finals

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Klopp last to hear Wijnaldum baby news

Video

Root equals world record with boundary

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Five reasons to watch the Challenge Cup final

Video

Cook dismissed by brilliant Hope catch

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Sainz on Red Bull dreams & meeting Alonso as a boy

Video

Spurs' Sanchez 'one of the most talented players in Europe'

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training
Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired