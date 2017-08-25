Mayweather v McGregor fight should not take place - Anthony Crolla

  From the section Boxing

How did my body look? I can eat burgers - Mayweather
Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor
Date: Saturday, 26 August (local) Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Sport website and app from 04:00 BST; text updates online from 22:00 BST
Fight replay: 06:00-10:00 BST on Sunday on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

British boxer Anthony Crolla believes UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor should not be allowed to fight Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas.

"It's absolutely crazy. It's a circus," former world lightweight champion Crolla told BBC Radio 5 live.

"It's almost like Rocky III, when he fought Hulk Hogan. It comes down to money.

"Should a guy who has not had a professional fight be allowed to fight one of the greatest fighters ever? No."

The multi-million fight will be the most lucrative in boxing history.

Crolla also thinks it will be "the biggest sporting upset" should McGregor beat Mayweather.

"I'm a Conor McGregor fan but he has no chance whatsoever, and I think it's absolutely crazy people are giving him the slightest chance.

"I'll go as far as saying it will be the biggest sporting upset of all time if Conor McGregor was to do this. It will be awful for boxing."

Mayweather v McGregor fight is 'pure showbiz' - Hatton

Related to this story

Boxing programmes

