Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor: Dubliner praises Omagh sparring partner

Media playback is not supported on this device Omagh boxer Tiernan Bradley helping McGregor prepare for Mayweather bout

Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor Date: Saturday, 26 August (local) Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Sport website and app from 04:00 BST; text updates online from 22:00 BST Fight replay: 06:00-10:00 BST on Sunday on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

Conor McGregor says Omagh man Tiernan Bradley's "nordie toughness" in sparring has helped him prepare for the super bout with Floyd Mayweather.

Top Irish amateur Bradley, 20, was brought into McGregor's camp earlier this summer and the Dubliner has praised the Tyrone man's contribution.

"It has been great to have Tiernan in the camp," McGregor told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

"He is a solid kid. He can take a smack and he can give a smack."

Bradley admits that he was "star struck" before his first sparring sessions with the 29-year-old Dubliner.

"He kind of looked at me, and it's the same in every session, he has that kind of 'how dare you step into this ring' look.

"But I stood up tall. I gave him everything that he wanted and I earned my respect in that spar."

Bradley, who boxes for the Sacred Heart Club in Omagh, won a Commonwealth Games youth gold in Samoa two years and is rated as one of the top prospects if Irish boxing.