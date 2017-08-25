BBC Sport - Omagh boxer Tiernan Bradley helping McGregor prepare for Mayweather bout

Omagh boxer Bradley helping McGregor prepare for super bout

Omagh amateur boxer Tiernan Bradley has been one of Conor McGregor's sparring partners in the build-up to the Dubliner's super bout with Floyd Mayweather.

"The first time I went into the ring with him he had a kind of look on him of 'how dare you step into this ring'," said 20-year-old Bradley.

McGregor has praised Bradley's "nordie toughness".

