McGregor and Mayweather 'show respect'

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather attend a low-key final media conference before their big-money fight in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Ireland's McGregor, 29, will earn a reported $100m in his boxing debut against 40-year-old Mayweather who is bidding for a 50th win from 50 fights.

