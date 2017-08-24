BBC Sport - McGregor and Mayweather 'show respect'
McGregor and Mayweather 'show respect'
Boxing
Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather attend a low-key final media conference before their big-money fight in Las Vegas on Saturday night.
Ireland's McGregor, 29, will earn a reported $100m in his boxing debut against 40-year-old Mayweather who is bidding for a 50th win from 50 fights.
