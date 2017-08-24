BBC Sport - Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor: 'After Saturday I'm heading to Ibiza' says McGregor

'After Saturday I'm heading to Ibiza'

  • From the section Boxing

BBC Sport's Richard Conway and Mike Costello meet Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor in Las Vegas, as both fighters speak of their confidence before their fight on Saturday.

Live commentary of the fight on BBC Radio 5 live and text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

READ MORE: 'The orgy of excess could further sully boxing'

WATCH MORE: The case for Conor McGregor by (not the real) Conor McGregor

