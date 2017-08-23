Conor McGregor vows to "spark out" Floyd Mayweather as the build-up to Saturday's big fight in Las Vegas gathers pace

The opening event in the build-up to potentially the most lucrative fight in boxing history produced chaotic scenes as the two boxers came face-to-face.

McGregor told his Irish fans to "run amok" in Las Vegas as he also confronted former sparring partner Paulie Malignaggi while Mayweather opted for a more subdued presence.