BBC Sport - Conor McGregor vows to 'spark out' Floyd Mayweather as big fight week gathers pace

McGregor vows to 'spark out' Mayweather

  • From the section Boxing

Conor McGregor vows to "spark out" Floyd Mayweather as the build-up to Saturday's big fight in Las Vegas gathers pace

The opening event in the build-up to potentially the most lucrative fight in boxing history produced chaotic scenes as the two boxers came face-to-face.

McGregor told his Irish fans to "run amok" in Las Vegas as he also confronted former sparring partner Paulie Malignaggi while Mayweather opted for a more subdued presence.

Top videos

Video

McGregor vows to 'spark out' Mayweather

  • From the section Boxing
Video

'Boom Boom' Afridi hits fastest century of 2017

Video

Fans out in force to see McGregor & Mayweather

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Watch: Badminton star's unbelievable hotdog shot

Video

Why McGregor has no chance against Mayweather

  • From the section Boxing
Video

200 up for Rooney! Watch the goal that started it all

Audio

Mayweather v McGregor: 7,000 tickets still unsold

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Everton happy to have Rooney back - Koeman

Video

Mayweather-McGregor trash talk has been memorable

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Highlights: England lose thriller against Germany

  • From the section Hockey
Video

Man City put absolutely everything on pitch - Guardiola

Video

When you celebrate in style and it goes horribly wrong...

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired