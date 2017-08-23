BBC Sport - Fans try to catch a glimpse of Conor McGregor & Floyd Mayweather

Fans out in force to see McGregor & Mayweather

  • From the section Boxing

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor are introduced to fight fans in Las Vegas in Tuesday, and the public are split over who will come out on top in the ring.

WATCH MORE: 'McGregor has no chance against Mayweather'

Follow the build up and live coverage of the fight across BBC Sport all week.

Top videos

Video

Fans out in force to see McGregor & Mayweather

  • From the section Boxing
Video

'Boom Boom' Afridi hits fastest century of 2017

Video

Watch: Badminton star's unbelievable hotdog shot

Video

Why McGregor has no chance against Mayweather

  • From the section Boxing
Video

200 up for Rooney! Watch the goal that started it all

Audio

Mayweather v McGregor: 7,000 tickets still unsold

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Everton happy to have Rooney back - Koeman

Video

Mayweather-McGregor trash talk has been memorable

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Highlights: England lose thriller against Germany

  • From the section Hockey
Video

France match will be 'one hell of a game'

Video

Man City put absolutely everything on pitch - Guardiola

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired