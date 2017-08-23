BBC Sport - Fans try to catch a glimpse of Conor McGregor & Floyd Mayweather
Fans out in force to see McGregor & Mayweather
- From the section Boxing
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor are introduced to fight fans in Las Vegas in Tuesday, and the public are split over who will come out on top in the ring.
WATCH MORE: 'McGregor has no chance against Mayweather'
Follow the build up and live coverage of the fight across BBC Sport all week.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired