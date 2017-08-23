BBC Sport - Conor McGregor has no chance against Floyd Mayweather - Rants N Bants' take
Why McGregor has no chance against Mayweather
- From the section Boxing
Comedian, vlogger, and boxing fan Rants N Bants says "there's more chance of a faithful Max Branning" in EastEnders, than Conor McGregor beating Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas on Saturday.
