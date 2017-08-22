BBC Sport - Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor: Vegas prepares for Saturday's showdown

Vegas prepares for Mayweather v McGregor

The build-up starts in Las Vegas for Saturday's fight between Irish UFC champion Conor McGregor and undefeated American Floyd Mayweather.

McGregor will make his boxing debut against the 40-year-old Mayweather, who will surpass Rocky Marciano's perfect record of 49 fights without defeat should he win.

Vegas prepares for Mayweather v McGregor

