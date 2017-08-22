BBC Sport - Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor: Vegas prepares for Saturday's showdown
Vegas prepares for Mayweather v McGregor
- From the section Boxing
The build-up starts in Las Vegas for Saturday's fight between Irish UFC champion Conor McGregor and undefeated American Floyd Mayweather.
McGregor will make his boxing debut against the 40-year-old Mayweather, who will surpass Rocky Marciano's perfect record of 49 fights without defeat should he win.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired