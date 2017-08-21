BBC Sport - Former double world champion Carl Frampton parts company with manager Barry McGuigan
Frampton parts company with manager McGuigan
- From the section Boxing
Northern Ireland's two-weight world champion Carl Frampton revealed on Monday that he had parted company with Barry McGuigan's Cyclone Promotions management team.
The Belfast boxer had been part of McGuigan's stable since joining the professional ranks in 2009.
Frampton was scheduled to fight Mexican Andres Gutierrez on 29 July but the contest was postponed at the 11th hour after the Mexican sustained injuries following a fall in the shower.
