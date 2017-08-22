BBC Sport - Mayweather v McGregor: Breaking down the fight styles
Breaking down Mayweather v McGregor fight styles
- From the section Boxing
MMA coach Joe 'Silk' Cummins and boxing coach Richie Woodhall stake their claims for their respective styles in the upcoming fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr.
READ MORE: 'Mayweather-McGregor fight is a farce'
LISTEN: The Making of McGregor
Follow coverage of the build up and live coverage of the fight across BBC Sport all week.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired