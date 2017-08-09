BBC Sport - Carl Froch says boxing comeback after three-year break is too dangerous
Comeback would be too dangerous - Froch
Four-time super-middleweight world champion Carl Froch says making a boxing comeback after a three-year break would be too dangerous.
Froch officially retired in July 2015, 14 months after knocking out George Groves to retain the WBA and IBF titles at Wembley Stadium,
He told BBC East Midlands Today Sport: "I'm 40 years old now and have been retired for thee years.
"It's too long to be out of the ring and then come back at a competitive level. I retired because I was feeling the pace."
