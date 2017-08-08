Anthony Crolla: Loser of Ricky Burns fight may have to retire

Anthony Crolla (right) has been beaten by Jorge Linares in his past two fights

Anthony Crolla says the winner of his lightweight fight with Ricky Burns on 7 October will get another world title shot but the loser faces retirement.

England's Crolla, 30, failed to regain the WBA lightweight title in March when he lost a rematch with Jorge Linares.

Scot Burns, 34, lost his WBA light-welterweight belt in April when he was beaten by Julius Indongo.

"The loser has two choices - retire, or take that tough old road back to try to climb up to that level," Crolla said.

"The winner of this one is almost guaranteed another world title shot."

Despite Crolla's comments, Burns says he has no immediate plans to hang up his gloves after his fight with the Mancunian.

"All I seem to be getting now from people is 'when are you going to retire?'" said Burns, a former world champion at three weights.

"I still have another couple of years left in me. Nobody would know more than myself if it was time to call it a day."

Former WBA champion Ricky Burns (left) failed to capture the IBF and IBO super-lightweight belts when he lost his unification fight with Julius Indongo

The fight will take place at the Manchester Arena, which has been closed since the terrorist attack there on 22 May, which killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert.

Crolla added: "It could be very emotional for some people - it could be their first night back in that arena since that horrible night. Every time I fight there it is special."

