Anthony Crolla & Ricky Burns to fight at Manchester Arena

Anthony Crolla (left) has been beaten by Jorge Linares in his last two fights
Anthony Crolla will face Ricky Burns in a lightweight contest at the Manchester Arena on 7 October.

Crolla lost his WBA lightweight title to Jorge Linares in September 2016 and the Englishman was also beaten by the Venezuelan in a March rematch.

Burns' last outing saw the Scot lose his WBA super-lightweight title to Julius Indongo in April.

"I'm not going to say the loser has nowhere to go, but it's going to be a tough road back," said Crolla.

"We're both coming off losing our world titles and the incentive is to win the fight and get back in the frame."

The venue in Crolla's home city remains closed following the suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May, which killed 22 people.

Burns said: "When I held world titles at super-featherweight and lightweight, Crolla's name was always mentioned but it never happened.

"He's a great guy and a great fighter, I don't think you'll get much trash talk in the build-up. The best man will win on the night."

Ricky Burns
Former WBA champion Ricky Burns failed to capture the IBF and IBO super-lightweight belts when he lost his unification fight with Julius Indongo

