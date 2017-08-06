Vasyl Lomachenko retains WBO super-featherweight title with Miguel Marriaga stoppage

Lomachenko (left) knocked down Marriaga twice

Ukraine's Vasyl Lomachenko drew comparisons with Muhammad Ali after retaining his WBO super-featherweight title with a seventh-round stoppage of challenger Miguel Marriaga.

It was a third successful title defence for the 29-year-old, in what was just his 10th professional fight.

Double Olympic gold medallist Lomachenko dominated the Colombian from the opening round in Los Angeles.

"I never saw anything like this. He's unbelievable," said promoter Bob Arum.

"Not only does he have the knowledge, he has the skill set that I've never seen before. Fast, reflexes, everything and he really entertains. Who else did that? Muhammad Ali," he told ESPN.

Lomachenko has already won world titles at two weights - he won the WBO featherweight title in only his third professional fight in 2014.

He is regarded as arguably the best amateur boxer of his generation, winning 396 of his 397 unpaid fights.