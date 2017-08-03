BBC Sport - Getting ready for the next chapter: Wladimir Klitschko explains his retirement decision
Getting ready for the next chapter: Wladimir Klitschko explains his retirement decision
- From the section Boxing
Getting ready for the next chapter: Wladimir Klitschko explains his retirement decision
READ MORE:Wladimir Klitschko retires and will not fight Anthony Joshua in rematch
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired