Ryan Burnett set for home town defence of world bantamweight title in October

Ryan Burnett outclassed Bristol fight Lee Haskins to in the IBF title in June

Belfast man's Ryan Burnett's first defence of his IBF world bantamweight title is set to take place at the SSE Arena in his home city on 21 October.

Burnett's promoter Eddie Hearn is expected to officially announce details of the bout on Wednesday.

There has been speculation that the 25-year-old's first title defence could be against WBA champion Zhanat Zhakiyanov.

Kazakhstan's Zhakiyanov is trained by Ricky Hatton who Burnett worked with before moving to Matchroom.

Zhakiyanov survived two first-round knockdowns to outpoint American Rau'shee Warren and claim the WBA belt in Ohio in February.

Burnett clinched the IBF title at the Belfast venue in June with a landslide points win over Bristol fighter Lee Haskins, although one judge initially incorrectly awarded the verdict to the Englishman after mixing up the boxers.

The IBF moved quickly to declare Burnett the unanimous winner.

