Dave McAuley criticises Frampton camp after fight called off

Dave McAuley pictured with Carl Frampton's manager Barry McGuigan in 2008

Former world champion Dave McAuley has questioned how Carl Frampton failed to make the weight before his fight with Andres Gutierrez was called off.

The featherweight bout was cancelled after Guitierrez slipped in the shower, causing head and facial injuries.

"It's not only Carl's fault, it's the trainer's fault and manager's fault," said former IBF champion McAuley.

McAuley added that "people are finding it hard to swallow" the reason given for the fight being called off.

Mexican Guitierrez, 24, suffered facial cuts, two broken teeth and bruising to the head in the accident on Friday - a day before the scheduled contest at the SSE Arena.

Shower slip

"What happened is very possible - with showers you can slip," said County Antrim man McAuley, who successfully defended the world featherweight title five times.

"But the way it happened, because Carl being over weight and the fight not becoming a [world title] eliminator, there are a lot of theories out there."

Carl Frampton and Andres Gutierrez go head-to-head at Friday's weigh-in in Belfast

Frampton was a pound over the featherweight limit, meaning the contest would not have been a WBC title eliminator for him.

The 30-year-old from Belfast later apologised to fans and Gutierrez while his manager Barry McGuigan said "we're as responsible as him" for failing to make the weight.

"How they misjudged it is beyond me," added McAuley.

"Your weight's monitored about four months previous to a fight and then you weigh twice a day, seven days a week.

"They would have known last week or the week before that Carl was having problems. They had ample time to try to rectify the problems and obviously they didn't.

"The boxer has enough to do with training and all the worrying about the upcoming fight.

"It's their job to monitor your weight and their job to make sure you are down at it."

Work has started on agreeing a new date for the fight.

It is not clear if the rescheduled contest will be a title eliminator and much depends on the time required for Gutierrez to fully recover from his injuries.