Carl Frampton: New date planned for Andres Gutierrez fight

Media playback is not supported on this device Carl Frampton 'gutted' after Gutierrez fight cancelled - contains images of injuries

Work has started on agreeing a new date for Carl Frampton's featherweight fight against Mexican Andres Gutierrez after Saturday's contest was called off.

The Belfast bout was cancelled after Gutierrez, 24, slipped in the shower on Friday and suffered facial cuts, two broken teeth and bruising to the head.

Northern Irishman Frampton, 30, had earlier weighed in for the fight a pound over the featherweight limit.

That meant the contest would not have been a WBC title eliminator for him.

WARNING: Image of Gutierrez's facial injury below

Frampton's manager Barry McGuigan said on Friday: "We're all so disappointed. It was a freak accident.

"He slipped in the shower, smashed his face, the guy is concussed. He has a deep gash on his chin, his nose, lost two of his teeth."

Saturday's bout was due to be Frampton's homecoming fight after losing to Mexican Leo Santa Cruz in Las Vegas in January.

"Since the accident on Friday night and subsequent event cancellation, Cyclone Promotions, the SSE Arena, the Gutierrez management team, boxing authorities and relevant broadcasters have been working to agree a new date for the fight," Cyclone Promotions and the SSE Arena said on Saturday.

"We appreciate the patience of all ticket holders who can retain their tickets pending confirmation of a rescheduled fight. For anyone wishing to arrange a refund, further details will be released early next week.

"We wish to apologise once again for this very unfortunate cancellation and wish Andres a speedy recovery from the serious injuries he sustained last night."