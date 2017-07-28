Carl Frampton fight off after Andres Gutierrez 'accident'

The fight was set to be Carl Frampton's first since losing his WBA title to Leo Santa Cruz in January

Carl Frampton's featherweight fight against Andres Gutierrez on Saturday has been cancelled because of an "accident" suffered by the Mexican.

A statement from Cyclone Promotions and the SSE Arena provides no further details on the nature of the incident or if Gutierrez was injured.

It follows drama at Friday's weigh-in in Belfast when Frampton came in a pound over the featherweight limit.

The fight was no longer a WBC title eliminator for Frampton.

"Cyclone Promotions and The SSE Arena regret to announce that the "Return of The Jackal" event has been cancelled due to an accident to Andres Gutierrez," they stated.

"It is hoped that the event will be re-scheduled but ticket holders are advised to retain their tickets and contact point of purchase for further information.

"We very much regret the inconvenience caused."