Carl Frampton fails to make weight for Belfast fight with Andres Gutierrez

Frampton fails to make weight for Belfast fight

  • From the section Boxing

Carl Frampton weighs in one pound over the featherweight limit for Saturday's showdown with Andres Gutierrez at the SSE Arena.

The fight still goes ahead but will no longer be a WBC title eliminator for Frampton, who came in at 127lb with his Mexican opponent weighing 125.6lbs.

Frampton, who later apologised to his fans and Gutierrez, is relishing his homecoming fight after a WBA super-featherweight defeat by Leo Santa Cruz in Las Vegas in January.

