Carl Frampton: Fight with Andres Gutierrez still on despite weight scare

The fight will be Carl Frampton's first since losing his WBA title to Leo Santa Cruz in January

Carl Frampton v Andres Gutierrez Date: Saturday, 29 July Venue: SSE Arena Belfast Coverage: Live on Radio Ulster FM & MW from 21:45 BST & text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Carl Frampton has weighed in one pound over the featherweight limit for Saturday's homecoming fight with Andres Gutierrez at the SSE Arena in Belfast.

The fight still goes ahead but will no longer be a WBC title eliminator for Frampton, who came in at 127lb with his Mexican opponent weighing 125.6lbs.

If Gutierrez wins he will still meet WBC champion Gary Russell Junior as a mandatory challenger for the belt.

That is not now an option for Frampton after failing to make the weight.

Carl Frampton has not fought in his native Belfast since February 2015

Frampton apology

The former two-weight world champion issued an immediate apology to his fans and to Gutierrez.

"After a long training camp of intense preparation and trying to make weight, I was disappointed that I came in 1lb over the featherweight limit.

"I tried everything I could to cut down, but unfortunately, my body just wouldn't allow it in the end.

"I'd like to apologise to the fans that have got involved and shown incredible support throughout this frantic fight week, and to those that will be cheering me on to victory on Saturday night.

"Furthermore I would like to apologise to my opponent Andres Gutierrez - who will still have the opportunity to win the WBC eliminator on Saturday."

Options for 'The Jackal'

Frampton is still heavily favoured to win his first fight in his home city since his February 2015 win over Chris Avalos and his first bout since his WBA super-featherweight defeat by Leo Santa Cruz in January.

The 30-year-old called for a rematch with Santa Cruz until the WBA ordered the Mexican champion to fight Abner Mares to unify both their 'super' and 'regular' championships.

The Belfast fighter also tried to arrange a fight with IBF featherweight world champion Lee Selby, however the IBF insisted the Welshman fight mandatory challenger Jonathan Victor Barros.

With a potential WBC title eliminator with Russell no longer a requirement for Frampton, he will be free to chase a trilogy fight with Santa Cruz or a showdown with Selby providing he beats Gutierrez.