Luke Campbell v Jorge Linares: WBA title on the line in Los Angeles

Luke Campbell (right) has 17 wins from 18 fights

Luke Campbell will challenge for a world title for the first time when he meets WBA lightweight champion Jorge Linares in Los Angeles on 23 September.

The London 2012 gold medallist beat Darleys Perez in April to become Linares' mandatory challenger.

"I've worked from Olympic champion to the number one spot in the WBA and WBC rankings, and I feel now is the time to take my chance," said Campbell, 29.

Linares, 31, has beaten Briton Anthony Crolla in his past two fights.

The Venezuelan claimed both victories via the scorecards but was particularly impressive in March as he defended the WBA title for the second time.

He has held four world titles across three weight divisions in a 15-year professional career.

"I know Luke Campbell is a tough competitor with an incredible amateur and professional background, but I am confident that I will emerge victorious," he said.

Other belts on the line...

Linares holds the WBA title, WBC Diamond belt and Ring Magazine title

In addition to the WBA world title, Linares will also defend the WBC Diamond title and Ring Magazine belt at Los Angeles' "Fabulous" Forum.

'The Golden Boy' was awarded the Diamond title when a hand injury meant he could not defend the WBC's main belt.

The Ring Magazine title can only change hands under specified criteria but will be on the line as the bout pits a recognised champion against the WBA's top-ranked fighter.

No English fighter has held the Ring Magazine title at lightweight, with Scots Ken Buchanan and Jim Watt the only Britons to have done so.

Campbell added: "All the pressure is on Jorge and I am so confident I am going to leave with all three belts.

"I have tremendous respect for Jorge and this is going to be an unbelievable fight but this is the opportunity I have been waiting for as a professional and I must and will take it."

Campbell has won 17 of his 18 fights, while Linares has 42 wins from 45 contests.