BBC Sport - Carl Frampton says a second successive defeat on Saturday could end his career
Frampton says defeat could leave him without boxing future
- From the section Boxing
Belfast boxer Carl Frampton says a second successive defeat on Saturday night could end his boxing career.
After losing his WBA featherweight world title to Leo Santa Cruz in Las Vegas in January, Northern Irishman Frampton has home advantage as he faces another Mexican Andres Gutierrez in a WBC world featherweight title eliminator.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired