Stuart Hall: Ex-world champion to retire if beaten by Paul Butler in re-match

Stuart Hall's record remains 21 wins, five losses and two draws

Stuart Hall has vowed to quit the ring unless he beats Paul Butler in September's re-match in a world bantamweight title eliminator.

Butler won the IBF world title from 37-year-old Hall on a split decision in Newcastle in 2014.

The winner of the re-match in Liverpool on 30 September will be in line to challenge for the WBA title, held by another Briton, Jamie McDonnell.

"If I lose this that's boxing finished for me, I'm retiring." Hall said.

"But I feel like this is just the start. Jamie McDonnell - that's the fight I've wanted."

It is not the first time that retirement has crossed Hall's mind, having previously said he would consider his future after his IBF title fight defeat by Lee Haskins last September.

Hall returned to the ring last month by outpointing Jose Aguilar and his second meeting with Butler represents the chance to avenge his previous loss to the 28-year-old.

"I'm buzzing, there's no pressure on me," he told BBC Tees.

"I don't want it going to the judges, I'm going to do everything in my power to knock him out."

Butler stopped Mexico's Carlos Ruben Ruiz in his most recent contest and has a record of 24 wins and only one defeat.

He will have home advantage for the re-match with Hall, who he says will be walking into "the lions' den".

Butler told BBC Merseyside: "I went to his backyard and took the title off him. This time I plan on doing a right number on him."