Katie Taylor: Irish star to box journeywoman Jasmine Clarkson in New York

Katie Taylor is expected to fight for a world title later this year

Katie Taylor's first professional fight in the US will pit her against American journeywoman Jasmine Clarkson in New York on Saturday.

Dallas-based Clarkson, 22, has lost eight of her 12 professional bouts, although she has never been stopped.

Taylor, the 2012 Olympic champion, has won her first five pro bouts and her promoter Eddie Hearn hopes she will fight for a world title later in 2017.

Taylor, 31, has earned stoppage wins in three of her five bouts.

Saturday's fight at the Barclays Centre will be on the undercard of the super-lightweight non-title contest between Adrien Broner and Mikey Garcia.

Taylor stopped German Nina Meinke in a world title eliminator at Wembley Stadium in her last contest in April.