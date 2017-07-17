Michael Conlan to fight in Arizona on 22 September

Michael Conlan has stopped all three of his professional opponents in the third round

Belfast's Michael Conlan is to have his fourth professional fight on a card topped by a world title double header in Tuscan, Arizona, on 22 September.

The former world amateur champion has won his first three super-bantamweight contests by knockout.

The 25-year-old's most recent victory was a third round stoppage of Australian Jarrett Owen at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on 2 July.

The Top Rank managed boxer is likely to return to fight in Belfast in December.

Conlan headlined his first two Top Rank cards in New York and Chicago, before featuring prominently on the undercard of Jeff Horn's shock win over Manny Pacquaio earlier this month.

Now it will be another world title undercard for the Los-Angeles-based professional.

WBO super middleweight champion Gilberto Ramirez defends his belt for the second time against Jessie Hart, while Conlan's stablemate under Manny Robles at The Rock Gym, Oscar Valdez will defend his WBO featherweight title for a third time against a to-be-confirmed opponent.

Conlan stopped Alfredo Chanez in Chicago in his second professional outing in late May, the referee calling a halt in the third round of the scheduled six.

He also stopped Tim Ibarra inside three rounds on his debut in the paid ranks at Madison Square Garden on St Patrick's Day.