Floyd Mayweather uses homophobic slur after accusing Conor McGregor of racism

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather concluded their four-stop media tour in London on Friday

Warning: Some of the language in this story may cause offence.

Floyd Mayweather used a homophobic slur after accusing Conor McGregor of racist comments during the media tour to promote their Las Vegas fight.

Mayweather will face UFC lightweight title-holder McGregor in 12 rounds under boxing rules in August.

"He called black people monkeys," said the American, 40, during a news conference at Wembley Arena on Friday.

Mayweather then addressed McGregor as: "You punk. You faggot. You ho."

In response to accusations of racism, McGregor has said that he is a "multicultural individual".

The 29-year-old is alleged to have made racist comments during the third stop of the tour in New York on Thursday.

"He totally disrespected black women," added Mayweather. "Then he spoke disrespectfully to my mother and he spoke disrespectfully to my daughter."

Former five-weight boxing world champion Mayweather and his opponent McGregor have conducted a series of press conferences in recent days to promote their fight, with stops in Los Angeles and Toronto before the trips to New York and London.

McGregor has attracted criticism for a series of comments during those press conferences; the Irishman's statement in New York that he was "half-black from the belly button down" led Mayweather to accuse him of "crossing the line".

The American added on Friday: "I respect every country. Racism still exists.

"I'm not going to stoop that low and speak about his like or speak about his child. I'm glad that he just had a healthy child and he has a beautiful family."

Responding to Mayweather at the New York press conference on Thursday, McGregor said: "I'm a multicultural individual and I don't have any ill feelings towards anyone. I don't even see colour."

In 2010, Mayweather made racist and homophobic remarks towards Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao in a video posted on the website Ustream.

Analysis

BBC Radio 5 live sports news correspondent Richard Conway

The four night global promotional tour is over and will reassemble in Las Vegas in the build-up to the contest on August 26th.

Thousands of fans packed Wembley Arena cheering and shouting McGregor's name.

Chants of "pay your taxes" and "sit down, shut up" were continually chanted at Mayweather.

This was more pantomime than press conference.

But troubling elements of this fight have emerged before the question of its sporting validity is even answered.

Sexist and homophobic language was used continually. The hype and hoopla - what should have been a carnival of over the top bravado - sadly had a misogynistic and backdated overtone.

'It's about taking risk'

At the end of the news conference, Mayweather and McGregor took several questions from the media.

BBC boxing correspondent Mike Costello asked McGregor - who has never boxed as an amateur or professional - how he addresses pundits who say he has no chance of beating Mayweather.

McGregor replied: "I do what I say I'm going to do, by sleeping [Mayweather] inside of four rounds - the same way I silence them every time."

Mayweather, who won all 49 of his bouts, was asked how he thought the McGregor fight would affect his legacy in boxing.

"In boxing, it's all about taking chances," said Mayweather.

"In contact sports, it's about taking risk, so if you going to take a risk, take it against the top guys."