Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor: Insults fly again ahead of Las Vegas bout

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor faced each other for the second of four appearances ahead of their fight

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor continued to trade insults on the second day of a media tour to promote their Las Vegas fight in August.

Former five-weight world champion Mayweather faced UFC lightweight title-holder McGregor in Canada in front of 16,000 fans in Toronto.

McGregor, 28, danced around the stage as he criticised 40-year-old Mayweather and his promoters.

The pair will meet over 12 rounds under boxing rules on 26 August.

McGregor danced on stage as he mocked his opponent

In a series of expletive-laden outbursts, mixed martial arts star McGregor insulted Mayweather over his outfit and even suggested he couldn't read.

"How do I look?" McGregor asked the crowd, before pointing at Mayweather's bag. "He's 40! Dress your age, carrying a school bag on stage.

"What are you doing with a school bag on stage? You can't even read."

Mayweather, dressed in a T-shirt and cap while McGregor wore a suit, replied: "I'm the one that can't read? I do numbers, I make money,"

"You owe money," McGregor responded, referring to reports that Mayweather asked the IRS earlier this month for more time to pay his 2015 tax bill.

Undefeated Mayweather took an Irish flag from the crowd and paraded it in front of McGregor, before the Irishman threw it back in the boxer's face.

Their head-to-head meeting was the second in a four-day international tour to four cities to promote the bout taking place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The first publicity event took place in Los Angeles, where McGregor promised to knock out Mayweather inside four rounds, with the final two events taking place in New York and London.