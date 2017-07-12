Manny Pacquiao: Jeff Horn defeat will not stop legend fighting

The loss to Jeff Horn was Manny Pacquiao's second defeat in his last four bouts

Former welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao says he will "continue to fight" despite his controversial defeat to Australia's Jeff Horn.

Horn, a former schoolteacher, shocked Pacquiao, 38, with a unanimous 12-round decision on 2 July in Brisbane.

The World Boxing Organisation reviewed the fight but judges backed the result in favour of 29-year-old Horn.

It had been suggested the 11-time world champion might retire, but he wrote on social media: "I love this sport."

Pacquiao's commitment to fight on means the rematch that was written into the contract with Horn means the pair are set to face each other in the ring again later this year.

He wrote: "I love this sport and until the passion is gone, I will continue to fight for God, my family, my fans and my country."

His supporters labelled the 117-111, 115-113 and 115-113 scoring as a "hometown decision" and the Philippines' Games and Amusement Board wrote to the WBO asking for a review of the bout.

But on Tuesday the WBO said five independent judges had analysed the fight and gave the decision to Horn by seven rounds to five.