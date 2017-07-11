MayweatherMcGregor

  • From the section Boxing
McGregor (right) was first of the fighter to taunt their rival
McGregor (right) was first of the fighters to taunt their rival
The Irish fighter began his speech by shouting &amp;quot;baby we did it&amp;quot; and called the attendance &amp;quot;mind blowing&amp;quot;
The Irish fighter began his speech by shouting "baby, we did it" and called the attendance "mind blowing"
Showtime Sports boss Stephen Espinoza (centre) said Mayweather was &amp;quot;the number one attraction in sports and entertainment&amp;quot;
Showtime Sports boss Stephen Espinoza (centre) said Mayweather was "the number one attraction in sports and entertainment"
UFC president Dana White stood between the pair when they conducted a head to head for the cameras
UFC president Dana White stood between the pair when they conducted a head to head for the cameras

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps

Aberdeen West - Summer Camp
Kings Camps

Edinburgh - Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired