BBC Sport - Lyon Woodstock credits Ajmal Butt for his boxing progress
Boxing star Woodstock 'saved' by coach Butt
- From the section Boxing
One of British boxing's rising stars Lyon Woodstock tells BBC East Midlands Today he would either be dead or in prison had it not been for the influence of coach Ajmal Butt.
Butt set up the Unity Gym in Beaumont Leys in 2010 in memory of his murdered brother Anton and says it has helped change his own life and the lives of many others near the Leicester council estate.
