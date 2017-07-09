World Boxing Super Series: George Groves to fight Jamie Cox in quarter-final

Groves beat Fedor Chudinov to win the WBA super-middleweight title on 27 May

WBA super-middleweight champion George Groves has picked fellow Briton Jamie Cox as his opening opponent in the inaugural World Boxing Super Series.

Compatriot Callum Smith will fight Swede Erik Skoglund at the same weight in the $50m (£41m) tournament.

Chris Eubank Jr will also take part if he beats Arthur Abraham on 15 July. He would face Turkey's Avni Yildirim.

The knockout series features eight fighters at both super-middleweight and cruiserweight.

The winners of the tournament - which organisers say will "change the world of boxing" - will earn a share of the $50m prize and take the Muhammad Ali trophy.

If a world champion fights during the series, their belt will be on the line.

World Boxing Super Series schedule Quarter-finals: September/October 2017 Semi-finals: January/February 2018 Finals: May

Groves, Smith and Eubank Jr picked their opponents at the draw in Monte Carlo as they were seeded. Eubank Jr was represented by his father.

Groves said choosing Cox was "strategic", adding: "It's a long tournament and you pick the easy guys first."

Smith, meanwhile, sacrificed a WBC world title shot against Anthony Dirrell to take part.

"I think stylistically, Erik is the best fight for me," he said.

World Super Series quarter-finals

Super-middleweight

George Groves v Jamie Cox

Callum Smith v Erik Skoglund

Chris Eubank Jr/Arthur Abraham v Avni Yildirim

Jurgen Brahmer v Rob Brant

Cruiserweight

Oleksandr Usyk v Marco Huck

Murat Gassiev v Krzysztof Wlodarczyk

Mairis Briedis v Mike Perez

Yunier Dorticos v Dmitry Kudryashov

