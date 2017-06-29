BBC Sport - Nigel Benn & Steve Collins to fight again - 21 years after last bout
Benn & Collins to fight again - 21 years on
- From the section Boxing
Boxing legends Nigel Benn, 53, and Steve Collins, 52, have agreed to a rematch - 21 years after their last fight.
This clip is originally from BBC Radio 5 live Breakfast on Thursday, 29 June, 2017.
