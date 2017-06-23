Natasha Jonas: British Olympian wins first professional fight in 92 seconds

Natasha Jonas
Natasha Jonas reached the quarter-finals in the lightweight category at the 2012 Olympics in London

Natasha Jonas took 92 seconds to win her first professional fight as she stopped Monika Antonik in Newcastle.

In the lightweight bout, Britain's first female Olympic boxer beat Antonik - who has lost four of her five fights.

Trainer Joe Gallagher told Sky Sports: "It was a great debut, a dream debut. She trained really well and finished off with a very sharp performance."

Jonas, 33, retired from boxing in 2015 before reversing that decision this year and turning professional in April.

Also in Newcastle, exciting welterweight prospect Josh Kelly took even less time to stop Tom Whitfield.

The Sunderland fighter, who headlined the bill, floored his opponent in 79 seconds.

