European Boxing Championships 2017: Yafai, McGrail, McCormack & Clarke win

Galal Yafai (right) is the brother of WBA super-flyweight champion Khalid Yafai

European Boxing Championships Venue: Ukraine Date: 16-24 June Coverage: Watch semi-finals live on the BBC Sport website and Connected TV from 12:30 BST and 16:00 BST on Friday, 23 June and the finals from 14:00 BST on Saturday, 24 June.

Four England boxers have qualified for the European Championship finals in Ukraine, with four athletes still to contest semi-finals later on Friday.

Galal Yafai (49kg) beat Spain's Carmona Heredia by split decision, avenging a defeat in a World Series of Boxing contest this year.

Peter McGrail (56kg) dominated Spain's Jose Quiles Brotons in a points win, while Cheavon Clarke (91kg) outpointed Dutch third seed Roy Korving.

Luke McCormack beat Evaldas Patrauskas.

McCormack scored a narrow points win over the London 2012 Olympic bronze medal winner, from Lithuania.

His twin brother Pat is one of four English fighters contesting semi-finals later on Friday in Kharkiv.

The brothers, along with Calum French, all box for the same club, Gateshead's Birtley ABC.

McGrail is aiming to become Liverpool's first European medallist, while Clarke, English champion in each of the last two years, will face Olympic champion Evgeny Tishchenko in Sunday's final.

After beating Korving by unanimous decision, Clarke told BBC Sport: "You can't perform well every day, but we won."

England's mark of eight fighters contesting semi-finals is their best display at a European Championships but they are now looking to better their total of six medals in 2015 - four gold, one silver and one bronze.

This England set-up features many fighters from the new GB Boxing squad, which has changed significantly in preparation for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics as many athletes who competed at Rio 2016 have either turned professional or are set to do so.

Later on Friday, Niall Farrell, French, Pat McCormack and Frazer Clarke will look to secure final places and all the bouts will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website.