Conrad Cummings to fight on Carl Frampton's Belfast bill

Conrad Cummings will improve on his number 13 world ranking if he beats Robert Swierzbinksi in Belfast

Tyrone fighter Conrad Cummings will make the first defence of his WBO European title on the undercard of Carl Frampton's bill on 29 July in Belfast.

Middleweight champion Cummings takes on experienced Polish contender Robert Swierzbinksi at the SSE Arena in his first home fight in over a year.

He destroyed Austrian Gogi Knezevic in three rounds to claim his first professional title in March.

Frampton faces Mexican Andres Gutierrez in a world featherweight eliminator.

The former two-weight world champion has not fought since his loss to Leo Santa Cruz in their WBA title fight in Las Vegas in January.

Frampton initially expected to fight Santa Cruz for a third time this summer.

However that bout failed to materialise and he now fights Gutierrez, who has lost just one of his 35 fights, in a WBC world featherweight eliminator.

Cummings' former international amateur team mate Steven Ward is also set to feature on the Frampton undercard.

The 2010 Commonwealth Games silver medallist has been a professional for just over six months and will feature in a six-round light heavyweight contest, against an opponent yet to be named.