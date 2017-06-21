European Boxing Championships 2017: McCormack, McGrail & Yafai reach semi-finals

McGrail fights for British Lionhearts in World Series Boxing

European Boxing Championships Venue: Ukraine Date: 16-24 June Coverage: Semi-finals live on BBC Red Button at 12:30 BST (Session 1) and 16:00 BST (Session 2) on Friday, 23 June. Finals live on BBC Red Button from 14:00 BST on Sunday, 24 June.

England's Luke McCormack, Peter McGrail and Galal Yafai are guaranteed bronze medals at the European Boxing Championships in Ukraine.

McCormack beat Ireland's Sean McComb by split decision at light-welterweight to reach the last four.

Yafai, who competed at the Rio Olympics, beat Scotland's Aqeel Ahmed to make the light-fly semi-finals.

McGrail made the last four thanks to a unanimous decision over Ahmed Chaouki El Ahmad in the bantamweight division.

Lee McGregor, from Scotland, also at bantamweight, lost to Ukraine's Mykola Butsenko.

The boxers are among 12 Britons to qualify for the World Championships in Hamburg at the end of August by virtue of reaching the quarter-finals in Kharkiv.

Ten of the boxers are members of the elite GB squad while two, Ahmed and Sean Lazzerini, are competing for Boxing Scotland.