Kell Brook wants to fight again in 2017 after successful surgery

Kell Brook was knocked down by 27-year-old Errol Spence Jr in the 10th round and then stopped in the 11th, with his eye heavily swollen

Kell Brook says he wants to fight again in 2017 after a successful operation on his fractured left eye socket.

The Briton suffered the injury in last month's IBF world welterweight title loss to American Errol Spence Jr in front of his home crowd in Sheffield.

Former world champion Brook, 31, underwent surgery last Friday.

"I will talk to my team in the coming weeks about what we can do next and I am looking to get back into camp this summer," said Brook.

It is the second time Brook has had surgery in nine months.

He had an operation after breaking his right eye socket in a loss to Gennady Golovkin in September 2016, before returning to the ring on 27 May.

"The last scan I had revealed the healing has started really well and the bone already looks strong," added Brook, who has won 36 of 38 fights.

"So I expect to make a full recovery and I want to fight again in 2017."