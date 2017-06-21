European Championships: Walker wins quarter-final to ensure medal

Kurt Walker was adjudged the winner on four of the five judges' scorecards
Kurt Walker will pick up at least a bronze medal at the European Championships in Ukraine after winning his quarter-final on a split decision.

The Lisburn bantamweight beat Italy's Raffaele Di Serio by a 4-1 judges' scoreline and will face Ukrainian Mykola Butsenko in Friday's semis.

Belfast light-welterweight Sean McComb missed out on a bronze medal however.

McComb suffered a narrow 3-2 split decision loss to England's Luke McCormack in the 64kg division.

Three judges had the Englishman winning 29:28, while the others had McComb, of the Holy Trinity club, scoring a 30:27 whitewash.

McComb had stunned world number one Vitaly Dunaytsev with a 3-2 majority win against the World and European light-welterweight title holder to make the last eight stage.

Another Belfast boxer, flyweight Brendan Irvine, will fight Gabriel Escobar of Spain in his quarter-final later on Wednesday, with light-heavyweight Joe Ward facing Scot Sean Lazzerini.

Walker's next opponent Butsenko is a former European silver and world bronze medallist.

The County Antrim man defeated number two seed, Tayfur Aliyev of Azerbaijan, to secure his place in the quarter-finals.

All four Irish boxers have ensured a place at August's World Championships in Hamburg by virtue of having reached the last 16.

