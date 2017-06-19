Tim Hague: Former UFC fighter dies aged 34 after knockout in boxing bout

Tim Hague had fought in four boxing bouts since moving from UFC

Former UFC fighter Tim Hague has died aged 34 after being knocked out in a boxing bout in Canada on Friday.

The Canadian, who fought in UFC from 2009 to 2011, was knocked down five times in the first two rounds against Adam Braidwood before it was stopped.

He walked out of the ring but was then taken to hospital and fell into a coma.

"It is with incredible sadness, sorrow and heartbreak to report that Tim has passed away," his family said in a statement on Sunday.

"He was surrounded by family, listening to his favourite songs," they added. "We will miss him so greatly. We ask for privacy during this difficult time."

Hague beat Pat Barry on his UFC debut but went on to lose his other four fights.

He held a similar record after moving to boxing, starting with victory over Patrick Graham, then losing the following three bouts, including two knockouts against fellow Canadians Mladen Miljas and Braidwood.