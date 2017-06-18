Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor: 'World demanded this fight'

Media playback is not supported on this device Mayweather v McGregor: The kings of trash talk

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather says he is "giving the people what they want" by coming out of retirement to fight Irish UFC champion Conor McGregor.

The former five-weight world champion, 40, retired unbeaten in 2015 after 49 bouts, but will face McGregor, 28, in Las Vegas on 26 August.

The light-middleweight bout could earn both men as much as $100m (£78.4m).

"They asked for this fight. I was in retirement, but they wanted me back and I'm back," said American Mayweather.

Talking to Black Sports Online, Mayweather added: "McGregor is a tough competitor. People all around the world demanded this fight so I had to give them what they wanted to see."

Mayweather has not fought since beating Andre Berto in September 2015 and, against McGregor, could improve his career record to 50-0.

The UFC lightweight champion has never had a professional boxing match and some have described the bout as a "farce".

"He's very happy, I'm very happy and I can't wait," added Mayweather, who would not disclose how much each fighter was set to earn.

"You're supposed to stand behind your man. Stand behind the fighter that you believe in."