Paul Smith: Briton is beaten by Tyron Zeuge in third world title bid

Paul Smith
Smith had lost two previous world title bouts in 2014 and 2015 - both also in Germany

Paul Smith lost a third attempt to win a world title as Tyron Zeuge retained his WBA world super-middleweight belt with a unanimous points decision.

Smith, 34, lost WBO title bouts with Arthur Abraham in 2014 and 2015, and trainer Joe Gallagher said Saturday's fight was a "last roll of the dice".

The Briton has now been beaten seven times in his 45 professional fights.

The three judges in Wetzlar, Germany, each ruled the fight 119-108 in Zeuge's favour.

It was Zeuge's third defence since he won the WBA title from Italian Gioavanni de Carolis in November 2016.

In a largely one-sided contest, Smith was given a count by the referee in the closing seconds of the final round despite appearing to slip.

