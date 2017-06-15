BBC Sport - Carl Frampton: 'Conor McGregor will do well to land glove on Floyd Mayweather'
Former two-weight world champion Carl Frampton believes the contest between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will be a mismatch.
Forty-year-old boxing legend Mayweather has come out of retirement for a big-money bout with UFC champion McGregor in Las Vegas on 26 August.
"Boxing and MMA are two different sports. If McGregor lands a glove on him he'll be doing very well," Belfast boxer Frampton predicted.
