Floyd Mayweather to fight Conor McGregor in boxing match in August
- From the section Boxing
Former world boxing champion Floyd Mayweather will fight UFC champion Conor McGregor in a boxing match in Las Vegas on 26 August.
American Mayweather, 40, posted a video on Twitter confirming the details of the contest with the message: "It's official."
Irish UFC lightweight champion McGregor, 28, said "the fight is on".
Former five-weight world champion Mayweather retired unbeaten in September 2015 after 49 bouts.
